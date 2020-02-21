POCATELLO — Alexander Eccher was awarded a $4,000 Generation T scholarship for the spring 2020 semester from American Veterans.
AMVETS was founded on Dec. 10, 1944, and less than three years later on July 23, 1947, President Harry Truman signed public law 216, making AMVETS the first World War II organization to be chartered by congress. Mr. Eccher joined the U.S. Marines on Oct. 23, 2011, and served as an airframes mechanic on C-130 military aircraft. He was honorably discharged on Oct. 23, 2016.
In addition to being awarded his $4,000 scholarship, the local AMVETS Idaho Post 1 in Pocatello awarded him a Lifetime Membership into AMVETS at its regular monthly meeting today. Alex is enrolled in the Energy Systems Electrical Engineering Technology Program at Idaho State University. He is a recent father and is married to Christine whom he met while serving on active duty.
During an interview with Mr. Eccher, he said, “I have been talking to my veteran friends in the technology program at ISU and told them they should apply for these veteran scholarships, but they don’t.”