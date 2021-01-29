POCATELLO — The Senior Activity Center would like to thank the Albertson Safeway Foundation for their financial donation of $5,000. We are blessed to have the Foundation as a donor partner and know that they care about feeding seniors in our community just as much as we do.
The Foundation is dedicating to bettering the lives of people in our neighborhood through the “Nourishing Neighbors Grant.” The Senior Activity Center, 427 N. 6th Ave. in Pocatello, offers lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. via curbside. For more information please call 208-233-1212.