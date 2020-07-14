Four Idaho State University students and one professor are featured in a brand new documentary on Thursday
POCATELLO — A World War II documentary featuring Idaho State University College of Business assistant professor Alex Bolinger and ISU students Ashley French, Dalene Hunter, Sophia Perry and Kathryn Rose will air on Idaho Public Television at 8:30 p.m. Thursday as a part of Idaho Public Television's Idaho Experience series.
It can also be viewed online at https://video.idahoptv.org/video/through-youthful-eyes-naphss/.
Overt the last several years, ISU’s College of Business has offered a collaborative creativity class, led by Bolinger, in which students research a historic topic and write a book together on that topic.
Last semester, the four students wrote a book that covered Idaho’s impact, influence and efforts during WWII. Their efforts were initially featured in a special edition of the Idaho State Journal by Jeff Papworth, which was written for Veteran’s Day. This article grabbed the attention of Forrest Burger, a decorated journalist and documentary producer, who decided to add it to the Idaho Experience episode line-up for the 75th anniversary of WWII this year.
Burger has worked as a video editor for CBS’s 60 Minutes in New York, as well as in Asia as a photojournalist for CNN. He also owned his own company doing documentary and corporate videos before joining the staff at Idaho Public Television PBS in 2018 where he now works on their Outdoor Idaho show.
The students are excited about the opportunity to share their insights about such a pivotal event in the history of the United States.
“I was thrilled to be interviewed for the documentary about WWII in Idaho,” said Rose, one of the book’s four authors. “The documentary is something that will be, much like the stories we shared in the book, a part of history, and that is really significant to me.”
Perry, another one of the writers, noted her surprise as well. “I'm honestly shocked that someone wanted to make a documentary about the book we had written. Not because I don't think it deserves it — the book is amazing — but just because I never thought all of this would come from simply signing up for a class.”
This documentary comes as a pleasant surprise, not only to the students but to Bolinger as well.
“The fact that a documentary filmmaker would come to Pocatello and be blown away by our students is incredible,” said Bolinger. “This is also about community connection. Business is often thought about in terms of profit, but so much of what we teach is about organization and teamwork. Something like this is really a community effort, so it’s great to see the impact go beyond these four walls.”