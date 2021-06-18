POCATELLO — The Aid for Friends Homeless Shelter is holding a housewarming and open house 4 to 6 p.m. July 13 at 209 E. Lewis in Pocatello. Attendees can come to see the beautifully renovated building, help stock the shelter and sign up to volunteer.
Visitors to the event are also invited to bring items and drop them off at the open house. A complete list of needed items can be found at https://bit.ly/aidforfriendshousewarming.
Visit the Acord Fund Pocatello, Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship, Aid for Friends Facebook pages and justserve.org.