AMMON — Ahhhsome Relaxation is pleased to announce the donation of three massage chairs to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The massage chairs will be placed in each of the department’s facilities for deputy use. “We appreciate everything the Sheriff’s Office does for our community and recognize the stress their service places on deputies and their families,” said Alyce Jeppesen, chief operating officer at Ahhhsome Relaxation. “Having these chairs available in the department will give deputies another tool to help improve their health and reduce the impact of stress in their lives.”
“This generous donation of massage chairs to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is very appreciated. This will give the deputies a much needed break in stressful times,” said Bonneville County Sheriff Paul Wilde. “Thank you, Ahhhsome Relaxation, for your therapeutic donation.”
Many local residents have already lowered their stress and improved their health by utilizing the variety of therapies available at Ahhhsome Relaxation. “We have seen some amazing health benefits to our members,” said Shawn Tolman, chief financial officer at Ahhhsome Relaxation. “Many of these therapies have been used in Europe and Asia for decades and are just recently starting to be recognized in the United States.”