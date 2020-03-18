POCATELLO — The Area Agency on Aging Caregiver support group will be cancelled for this month. The support group was originally scheduled for March 25.
Breaking
Aging Caregiver support group cancelled
Community Information
If you would like to submit an upcoming event or community announcement, please contact our staff at 208-232-4161 or send an email to cjohnson@journalnet.com. We will also accept news from local clubs and engagement, wedding and anniversary announcements. You can post your community or club events on our calendar.
Obituaries
Submit an obituary/notice All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or onlineDeadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The ISJ is not responsible for spelling, grammar, or basic mistakes.
Related Products
Latest E-Edition
- Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Trending Today
Articles
- More details released about local cyclist's death in hit-and-run
- IDAHO REPORTS NINTH CORONAVIRUS CASE
- FOUR NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES ANNOUNCED IN IDAHO INCLUDING BYU-IDAHO STUDENT
- Smith's Food and Drug stores offer special hours for senior citizen shoppers
- Northern Utah earthquake causes airliners from Salt Lake to be diverted to Pocatello, Idaho Falls
- Police: Man kills boy in random shooting
- Bicyclist found dead in ravine off Buckskin Road, believed to be victim of hit and run
- FDA says Idaho business sold unapproved COVID-19 treatments
- Multi-agency narcotics investigation results in federal indictment of four East Idahoans
- Aberdeen crop scientist killed in Pebble Creek avalanche
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.