If you ignored the large packs filled with climbing gear on their backs, the couple who just walked up looked like most 70-somethings out for a hike in the backcountry.
They had the gray hair, saggy middles and plenty of wrinkles.
Our party of three had just lowered off of a classic 5.11 (kind of hard) rock climbing route on the Pipeline Wall in the popular Maple Canyon in central Utah east of Nephi, Utah, last week.
The couple paused and looked at the route we had just climbed.
“I like that route,” he said. “Maybe I can get it without hanging.” Then the pair proceeded to cue up to climb it.
As we chatted we learned that they were from Bellingham, Washington and a summer climbing vacation to Maple Canyon was a regular annual event.
“We’re waiting for some more family to catch up with us tomorrow,” he said in a British accent. “But they got COVID and were delayed.”
The guy proceeded to climb most of the route before hanging to take a rest. Seeing the couple work hardish climbing routes was inspirational.
“I’m 77, soon to be 78,” he said.
At another Maple Canyon climbing wall the day before we saw an 11-year-old climbing a 5.12 — without hanging. Nearby, I was grunting and hang dogging a 5.12. (It was definitely a fun route, but a bit above my pay grade.)
Seeing the wide range of ages of folks on the wall got me to thinking that many outdoor recreations — taken with the right attitude and approach — can be lifelong pursuits.
The man from Bellingham said he started rock climbing in 1959 and his sweetheart started in 1969.
I’ve also met 80-year-old backpackers, 70-year-old mountain bikers and anglers hunting trout into their 90s.
I tell fellow adventurers that Maple Canyon is like Disneyland for sport climbers. There are about 500 routes with something for everyone from easy to ultra-hard, standard vertical to crazy jungle gym. One guidebook says Maple Canyon is probably the most popular summer sport climbing area in the United States. With narrow canyon walls facing a variety of directions, it’s usually easy to find shady walls on warm summer days. The access is easy, the climbing is varied and the vibe is generally chill.
One thing that is often challenging for canyon visitors is camping. The limited number of campsites on the National Forest land are usually gobbled up all summer. There are often primitive sites near the mouth of the canyon available, but amenities are limited (bring your own water).
We drove north about 15 miles and camped in the Uinta National Forest off the Mount Nebo Loop National Scenic Highway under tall ponderosa trees with a lively stream nearby and plenty of room to stretch out. Instead of a few minute walk to the climbing walls, it was a half-hour drive from our campsite. We thought it was a good trade-off.
Maple Canyon is a bit isolated from restaurants and groceries. The nearest town is Fountain Green, Utah (about 8 miles), with only one gas station. From there you can drive a half-hour northwest to Nephi, Utah or southwest to Ephraim, Utah for better selections.
If you don’t see any septuagenarians in the canyon climbing during your visits, have a chat with the campground host at Maple Canyon. Chuck Odette and his partner are in their 60s and he still climbs 5.14 (some of the hardest in the country). Odette once lived in Idaho Falls and helped bolt many of the climbing routes in eastern Idaho.
Jerry Painter is a longtime East Idaho journalist and outdoorsman.