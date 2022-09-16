It can happen after a big rainstorm, a pipe breaking, river overflowing or a sink left running unattended. Floodwaters can cause damage to many foods at home, work and schools. The good news is many foods affected by floodwaters can be saved. Learn how to rescue the foods to save money while maintaining food safety.
Identify who oversees recovery efforts during recovery and restoration. Most disasters will have a command center with a designated person to direct all decisions. Once people are safe, find the affected food and throw out everything that was not in a waterproof container if there was a chance it encountered the floodwater. Food containers that are not waterproof are those with screw caps, snap lids, pull tops and crimped caps, like those on carbonated beverage cans. Any food in cardboard juice/milk/baby formula boxes must be discarded as they cannot be cleaned or sanitized.
Canned foods need to be inspected for any damage such as swelling, leakage, punctures, holes, fractures, extensive deep rusting and crushing/denting severe enough to prevent normal stacking or opening with a manual, wheel-type can opener. Remember never to taste food to determine if it is safe.
If cans or pouches are intact, follow these steps.
1. Remove labels because they can harbor dirt and bacteria. Brush or wipe away dirt or silt.
2. Wash the cans or retort pouches thoroughly with soap and water, using hot water if it is available.
3. Transfer label information such as product name, expiration date and manufacturer to the can using a permanent marker.
4. Rinse the cans or pouches with potable water (water that is safe for drinking).
5. Sanitize the cans or pouches by immersing for 15 minutes in a freshly made solution consisting of 1 tablespoon of unscented, liquid chlorine bleach per gallon of potable water.
6. Air-dry cans or pouches for a minimum of 1 hour before opening or storing. If possible, use sanitized wire shelving or other method that allows complete air circulation for drying.
7. Use the food in the reconditioned cans or retort pouches as soon as possible.
Being prepared is the first step in surviving and thriving after a disaster. Reestablishing a safe food supply is essential for our health and wellbeing. For more information, visit ready.gov, your local County or City Emergency Response department, a Health Department or Extension Disaster Education Network at extensiondisaster.net.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.