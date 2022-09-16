It can happen after a big rainstorm, a pipe breaking, river overflowing or a sink left running unattended. Floodwaters can cause damage to many foods at home, work and schools. The good news is many foods affected by floodwaters can be saved. Learn how to rescue the foods to save money while maintaining food safety.

Identify who oversees recovery efforts during recovery and restoration. Most disasters will have a command center with a designated person to direct all decisions. Once people are safe, find the affected food and throw out everything that was not in a waterproof container if there was a chance it encountered the floodwater. Food containers that are not waterproof are those with screw caps, snap lids, pull tops and crimped caps, like those on carbonated beverage cans. Any food in cardboard juice/milk/baby formula boxes must be discarded as they cannot be cleaned or sanitized.