Responding to a crucial need to relieve the suffering of Afghan refugees arriving in Qatar, Latter-day Saint Charities, the humanitarian arm of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is providing urgently needed supplies.
Individuals and families fleeing the fall of Kabul to the Taliban arrived in Qatar by the thousands, most with only the clothes they were wearing. Latter-day Saint Charities provided clothing and shoes, hygiene supplies and infant care items including baby formula, diapers and wipes; and small toys for the children.
“We saved lives and bridged the gap for the first three days for thousands of Afghan refugees,” local Latter-day Saint leader Jonathan Dawson reported. “Without this, I shudder to think what might have happened. The donations from Latter-day Saint Charities were heaven sent.”
The rapid response was made possible by Latter-day Saints and friends in the region who contacted local stores, many of which offered significant discounts. The supplies filled the equivalent of 90 passenger vans. Volunteers worked day and night distributing the lifesaving supplies as refugees arrived.
Elder Anthony D. Perkins, president of the Church’s Middle East/Africa North Area, said, “It is inspiring to witness Latter-day Saints and our friends reaching out to help immediately and tirelessly. The Church of Jesus Christ has a long history of aiding refugees, and this will continue to be a priority. Our concern is for all who suffer. We anticipate ongoing needs and are prepared to respond as appropriate.”
All known members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who were deployed or working in Afghanistan are out of the country and accounted for.