POCATELLO — Members of the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 administration and high school athletic directors recently accepted a check from Advantage Plus Federal Credit Union for $80,000 to support high school athletic programs. Moving forward, each high school’s main and auxiliary gyms will proudly feature an Advantage Plus logo on the gym floor for the next several years.
“Having a corporate logo on our gym floors is new to us,” said Tonya Wilkes, district athletic director. “More and more local businesses, like Advantage Plus, are stepping up to support our local schools in a big way.”
In February 2021, the board of trustees approved a revised district sponsorship policy that generated a new path to explore larger corporate and community-based sponsorship opportunities.
“In essence, the question, ‘How can we maximize PCSD 25 facilities funding to support multiple sports/activities and leverage the most opportunities for student-athletes, as well as the broader community?’ has framed every step of new sponsorship program,” she said.
Wilkes added that securing sponsors helps to offset the cost of maintaining district athletic programs.
Headquartered in Pocatello, Advantage Plus Federal Credit Union has served the community since 1953. The organization considers the sponsorship to be a worthwhile investment.
“We’ve wanted to do something like this for a long time so we were excited to get on board when Tonya Wilkes presented her vision for district athletics,” said Jarod Brown, chief lending officer for Advantage Plus Federal Credit Union.
“The district has been in need of an infusion of funding to support athletic facilities and our team at Advantage Plus is happy to be able (to) make this contribution that will benefit and support local programs and local kids,” said Brown.
“The revised sponsorship policy is a game-changer for our school district and our community,” added Wilkes. “The partnership with Advantage Plus supports our vision to do more together while enhancing what we offer to our kids and our community.”
