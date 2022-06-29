GRACE — Adele Williams was recently awarded a Department of Idaho Scholarship which has been established in the memory of Roy Weaver. It is our pleasure to present this scholarship in the amount of $1,000 to Adele Williams.
Adele is a graduate of Grace High School. While in high school, she participated in many extracurricular activities, including serving as president for her school band, president of her drama club, secretary for National Honor Society and student government. She has also participated in several church-related activities.
The essay she submitted as part of the application states: “I want to be the best I can possibly be. Throughout high school I have taken very hard classes under the principle that I never want to limit myself because I didn’t take this or that class because it was too hard.
"I have grown up in a family where hard work is a very valued quality. I learned from a very young age that I was expected to help even if I had no idea what I was doing. I have been able to serve many people in my community because of my upbringing. Another experience that has made me motivated to serve was a visit to Arlington cemetery. Our group was able to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. I am motivated by their selfless service. I (try) to be like them in all aspects of my life.”
The letters of recommendation confirm Adele’s values and work ethic. Selection of Adele Williams for receipt of this scholarship is a very fitting commemoration of the memory of Gunnery Sgt. Roy Madison Weaver.