Case Stayner

The phrase: “addressing the gaps in learning” is used by teachers when they recognize areas where their students need improvement. Teachers address those gaps by differentiating their instruction or modifying the ways they teach their students to help them grasp the concepts they are not yet fully understanding. This principle of addressing gaps in learning can also be applied to spiritual self-reliance.

In every part of our lives, we should ask ourselves these questions: “Where am I now?” “Where do I want to be?” Then, we should set small, attainable goals that allow us to progress. In doing so, we are becoming self-reliant. For example, someone who wants to run a marathon cannot expect her or himself to wake up and run twenty-six miles on day one. Small, attainable goals are subjective. For one person, she or he may be able to run two miles in a single setting, and for another, the starting point may be one mile or less. With each passing week, a small increase in the distance being run is progression. To progress further, one must be consistent in setting, achieving, and increasing their goals so that a marathon can eventually be ran. Improvement is dependent on persistence and consistency.

