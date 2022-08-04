The phrase: “addressing the gaps in learning” is used by teachers when they recognize areas where their students need improvement. Teachers address those gaps by differentiating their instruction or modifying the ways they teach their students to help them grasp the concepts they are not yet fully understanding. This principle of addressing gaps in learning can also be applied to spiritual self-reliance.
In every part of our lives, we should ask ourselves these questions: “Where am I now?” “Where do I want to be?” Then, we should set small, attainable goals that allow us to progress. In doing so, we are becoming self-reliant. For example, someone who wants to run a marathon cannot expect her or himself to wake up and run twenty-six miles on day one. Small, attainable goals are subjective. For one person, she or he may be able to run two miles in a single setting, and for another, the starting point may be one mile or less. With each passing week, a small increase in the distance being run is progression. To progress further, one must be consistent in setting, achieving, and increasing their goals so that a marathon can eventually be ran. Improvement is dependent on persistence and consistency.
In education, students learn to become self-reliant through persistence and consistency. They are held accountable to their choices of practicing what they are learning and by completing or not completing their school assignments. I was blessed for having the help of my parents with my homework. My teachers also reached out to them to address my gaps in learning. Overtime, those gaps were narrowed through persistent practice and consistent repetition. My parents also taught me how to become spiritually self-reliant.
One of the core principles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is that the family is ordained of God. Parents have the primary responsibility of teaching their children the gospel of Jesus Christ and helping them become spiritually self-reliant. In one of the church’s volumes of scriptures, The Doctrine & Covenants, it explains that parents are to “teach [their children] to understand the doctrine of repentance, faith in Christ the Son of the living God, and of baptism, and the gift of the Holy Ghost by the laying on of the hands, when eight years old” (D&C 68:25-28). Individuals are baptized no younger than the age of eight in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Eight years of age is known as the age of accountability. The Swiss Psychologist, Jean Piaget, who was a pioneer of studying cognitive development in children, taught that from “the ages of seven to eleven years, children are in the concrete operational stage [and] are more capable of thinking logically, making inferences, and viewing things from more than one perspective” (Piaget, NES, 2021). In other words, children become accountable to their own actions and are better able to determine the differences between right and wrong and between good and evil. They become cognitively aware if their choices are allowing them to become like Christ.
From birth to adulthood, every person in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints learns how to become spiritually self-reliant by being taught core principles. But as individuals progress in age, some of the core principles learned are easily forgotten if they are not
persistently implemented. We then begin to see gaps in our learning. Without consistent repetition, those gaps become quite wide!
Each of us is responsible for our own actions and for narrowing the gaps in our spiritual learning. What gaps in your spiritual learning need to be narrowed? The church’s general handbook lists principles of how to become spiritually self-reliant. Some of them are: Exercise faith in Christ; Pray; Study the scriptures and the words of the living prophets; Attend sacrament meeting and other Church meetings; Participate in sacred ordinances and strive to keep the associated covenants” (General Handbook, 2022). Persistently implementing these and other principles through consistent repetition is how we will continuously have the “guiding, directing, comforting, and constant influence of the Holy Ghost,” which without, “in the coming days, it will not be possible to survive spiritually” (Nelson, 2018).
Where are you now? Where do you want to be? What gaps in your spiritual learning need to be addressed? Identify the gaps and be persistent in setting, achieving, and increasing your goals. Even if you become one percent better each week, you are still narrowing the gap. (Dunn, 2021) Becoming spiritually self-reliant takes courage, persistence and consistency. The more you improve, the more your testimony of the truths taught by Christ and his prophets and apostles will grow! You will want to act on their invitations and seek to be more like Christ. You can fortify your foundation in Christ through spiritual self-reliance.
Case Stayner holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Idaho State University and is currently working to obtain his master’s in secondary education from Grand Canyon University. He loves writing in his free time and teaching English and other subjects at his place of employment. The most important things he values in life are his religious beliefs, including his faith in God the Father and his son Jesus Christ and his dedication to his family.