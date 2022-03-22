POCATELLO — Bill Clegg is teaching a weekly acrylic, plus using oil with acrylics, class beginning April 6. It will be Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. with the first class on April 6 and the last class on May 11. The cost is $60 for members and $75 for non-members.
This workshop is great for those who are interested in exploring acrylics or using acrylics under oil paints. Bill encourages original work — either from memory or by using multiple photographs to prevent copyright infringements.
There will be a special emphasis on landscapes and wildlife with other class topics to include painting design, materials needed to paint with acrylics, elements and principles of art, rules of composition, understanding atmospheric perspective and eye-stoppers.
The materials needed to participate are basic set of acrylic paints, synthetic brush set and natural hair brushes, two water containers, small spray bottle, pallet paper for mixing paint, gesso for painting prep, and (two) 11-by-14 canvas board or stretched canvas.
Class space is limited — call today to reserve your space in this fun class which will bring out your unique artistic talents. Contact us at 208-232-0970.
Bill Clegg was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado and grew up in Heber City, Utah. He received a degree in art, physical education and health from Weber State College. In 1970 he moved to Pocatello and taught art and photography at Irving Junior High. He was also the annual staff advisor and coached football, basketball, wrestling and track until 1999.
During this same time, he was an assistant wrestling coach at Pocatello High School from 1970 to 1994. In 1999 he helped set up the art program at Century High School and taught drawing, painting, pottery, computer art, health and physical education. He coached various football teams and was the head wrestling coach from 2003 to 2010.
He retired in 2010 and since then has spent time floating rivers, camping and traveling. The photographs he captures on his travels are inspirations for future paintings. His preferred art mediums are watercolors, acrylics, oils, pencil, pen and ink, and photography.