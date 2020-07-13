POCATELLO — Your son has abdominal pain, your daughter’s ankle is broken or your dad is experiencing chest pain. Portneuf Medical Center’s emergency department is here when you need us and rest assured, you can feel safe in our care.
The Journal of the American College of Cardiology reported on a recent survey that showed the number of severe heart attacks being treated in U.S. hospitals had dropped by nearly 40% since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic in March. Cardiologists are worried about a second wave of deaths caused indirectly: Patients who are afraid to enter hospitals are dying at home or waiting so long to seek care that they are suffering massive damage to their hearts or brains.
You can be assured that our hospital’s top priority is to provide an environment that is safe for our patients and for our team members.
— We follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to ensure the safety of our staff and to provide the highest level of care to our patients.
— We follow the CDC guidelines for safety protocols in cleaning our hospital.
— Everyone who enters the facility must pass a verbal and temperature screening before they are allowed to enter the hospital, including staff and providers.
— We practice universal masking.
— Our staff wears appropriate personal protective equipment based on the CDC protocols.
— Staff members caring for COVID-19 patients do not care for non-COVID-19 patients.
— Patients seeking care in our emergency department are triaged into isolated waiting and treatment areas if they exhibit symptoms of respiratory distress or other COVID-19 symptoms.
Accidents and emergencies happen. Do not delay your treatment because you are fearful. With a highly trained and well-staffed ER, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, from the flu to a heart attack, we are here. To find a physician, visit Portneuf.org.
If you have symptoms related to COVID-19 such as a fever or chills, cough; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; muscle or body aches; headache; new loss of taste or smell; sore throat; nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, please see your primary care provider or seek treatment through the ER.