ABERDEEN — Approximately 250 middle and high school students, parents, teachers, counselors and the public attended the first of this year’s Your Future in Technology Career Expos on Monday in Aberdeen to investigate high-tech, high-wage, high-demand careers. Over 20 companies and Idaho State University College of Technology were on hand to demonstrate these careers and the related training programs, which are both available right now.
“There has never been a time in our history quite like this one,” said Scott Rasmussen Dean of ISU’s College of Technology. “Career and technical education has become recognized as the solution to our workforce needs. At the College of Technology, we provide the training opportunities for high-tech, high-wage, high-demand jobs. We are pushing our students to learn more than what is found in any book, and people around the world are taking notice. We invite all to explore our programs, meet our instructors and understand why our College of Technology graduates are highly sought after by employers."
The Your Future in Technology Program will once again display 10 such career paths at Southeast Idaho high schools this spring.
The 10 high-tech, high-wage, high-demand career paths include:
n Welding information technology/cyber-security.
n Instrumentation/controls technology robotics technology.
n Nuclear operating technology unmanned aerial systems (drones).
n Electrical engineering technology machining.
n Diesel mechanics mechanical engineering technology.
Kandi Rudd, regional manager of workforce development for the Idaho Department of Labor in Pocatello says that not only are the jobs and education available locally, but most require only two years of study and compare favorably with careers requiring four or more years of university study.
“Our statistics show that the median wage for someone entering the workforce with only a high school diploma is $29,700, while the median wage for someone with a four-year college degree is $44,500,” she said. “However, the median salaries for the nine selected career paths range from $34,500 to $80,600 with only two years of college study.”
Rudd said that each of the eight career paths offers opportunities for career-long growth, with employers paying for the costs of increased training in most cases.
Three more career and technology expos will be held at the following high schools and dates:
n Marsh Valley High School, March 31, 6 to. 7:30 p.m.
n Highland High School, April 8, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
n Soda Springs High School, April 13, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
“We also want the public to see the great jobs that are open right now and the available training to get them,” said John Regetz, president and CEO, Bannock Development Corporation. “Adults can improve their livelihoods by getting careers in fields from welding and machining to diesel mechanics and instrumentation controls, where jobs and wages are increasing.”
All expos begin at 6 p.m., with refreshments and a survey to assess current career knowledge. This is followed by tour of company career demonstration booths and COT training booths. An acquired knowledge survey is then administered follow by door prize drawings.
Manufacturers, office industries and agencies like Idaho National Laboratory need more technicians to replace retirees and support expanding operations. Amy Lientz, director, energy supply chain, for INL, stated: “As we look forward to the many projects coming to the INL site there is a tremendous need for technicians and skilled employees to fill current and future needs. We have a long list of career opportunities that this program helps highlight to kids and to their parents.”
Major sponsors of YourFIT include INL, Bayer Crop Sciences, Idaho STEM Action Center, Southeast Idaho public schools and economic development agencies, ISU College of Technology and Idaho Labor.