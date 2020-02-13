ABERDEEN - The Aberdeen Community Humanitarian Fair will be held Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the Elementary School from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Homemade soup and bread will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m.Area merchants will be competing for the “Best Soup” trophy awarded annually at this event.
Free will offerings will be collected at the door and will go towards needs within the Aberdeen community.
In the past these funds have gone towards summer programs at the Aberdeen Public Library, towards purchase of trees at the City Park, donations to the Aberdeen Community Food Bank, and improvements to Posse Park, to name a few.
This year the Committee has chosen to focus on local concerns including but not limited to Bingham Crisis Center. A raffle be a part of the evening’s activities. Raffle tickets may be purchased at the door at $1 per ticket or 6 tickets for $5. Many items offered in the raffle have been donated by local artists and craftsmen.
All proceeds will go to a Community need or project. Come and enjoy the meal and fellowship with your friends and neighbors!