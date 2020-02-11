POCATELLO — AARP, chapter 288, will meet Feb. 19 for lunch and a general meeting. It will be held at Senior Activity Center, 427 N. 6th Ave. in Pocatello beginning with social hour 11 a.m. to noon. Lunch is $6 and will include spaghetti, spinach, carrots, garlic bread and dessert.
Following lunch, there will be a video on "Love your Heart" with everyday tips for a healthy heart. As a reminder for those who have not paid $5 annual dues, it is time to pay them. Please join us for visiting, good food and good information.