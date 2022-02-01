POCATELLO — Are you in need of a great treat for Valentine’s Day? Do you want to make something special for your significant other or friend but are unsure what to make? Or are you single looking for a way to learn something new? Look no further.
Idaho State University’s Continuing Education/Workforce Training has teamed up with AARP Idaho and Chef’n Podcast chef Jason Knapp to bring you a live cooking show in preparation for Valentine’s Day. This event is open to anyone who wants to make a holiday treat that looks fantastic.
Join chef Jason from the comfort of your own home on Feb. 9 at noon to 1 p.m. Mountain Standard Time, and learn how to make a simple yet amazing recipe called baked chocolate pudding with Chantilly cream. It’s a fast and fun recipe that can be made and enjoyed by everyone, whether they are a whiz in the kitchen or barely know what a kitchen looks like.
This event is unique. It has involved a collaboration between AARP Idaho as well as other life-long learning groups, including New Knowledge Adventures and Friends For Learning. Each of these organizations are dedicated to helping the senior population of Idaho continue to learn new skills and get involved in their communities.
Whether you are young or old, a skilled chef or a beginner in the kitchen, you are invited to join chef Jason Knapp live on Feb. 9th at noon to 1 p.m. Mountain Standard Time. If you are interested, you can register for the event at AARP Idaho’s website or alternatively join at cewt.zoom.us/j/84672056230.
Registration runs until Monday. The event is online, meaning you can learn how to make the baked chocolate pudding with Chantilly cream from the comfort of your own home. We here at CEWT as well as AARP are looking forward to learning how to cook with you.