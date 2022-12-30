There are currently AARP Foundation Tax Aide opportunities in Southeast Idaho. The Southeast Idaho Tax Aide program covers American Falls, Aberdeen, Pocatello, Fort Hall and Blackfoot. Tax Aide offers free tax services for low to medium-income people.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation's largest volunteer-based tax preparation service. In communities across the country, Tax Aide helps people with low to moderate income become more financially resilient. 

