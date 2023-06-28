Today, June 28, AARP Idaho announced six organizations throughout the state of Idaho will receive 2023 Community Challenge grants — part of the largest group of grantees to date with $3.6 million awarded among 310 organizations nationwide. Grantees will implement quick-action projects that help communities become more livable by improving public places, transportation, housing, digital connections, diversity, equity and inclusion, and more, with an emphasis on the needs of adults aged 50 and older.

The grant program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live for people of all ages, especially those aged 50 and older. Since 2017, AARP Idaho has awarded 26 grants and $280,138 through the program to nonprofit organizations and government entities across the state. Watch videos of the other Idaho projects at https://tinyurl.com/rfvnrbez

