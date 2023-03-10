Bryce Angell

We drove into the desert campsite, just about midday. Then read the sorry sign that said, “The Creek a mile away.”

Ten gallons every day would be a thirsty horse’s style. We had to find some water that was closer than a mile.

Bryce Angell has lived around horses all his entire life and is a retired registered nurse who still works part time at Ashton Living Center.

