Bryce Angell

Our 1969 Cornbinder truck was loaded with eight geldings and one mare. Horse trailers weren’t as available back then as they are today so most everyone used a two ton truck. We were a caravan of large trucks loaded with horses. The pickups were loaded with saddles, pack saddles, camping equipment and food enough for twenty teenage boys. I was 18 years old and two of my cousins, Ross and Lane, were riding with me. We were on our way to ride into the Bridger-Teton National Forest for a week away from the farm.

But first we had an obstacle that would require some experienced driving and mostly guts. The Teton Pass could put the final fear into anyone driving a truck loaded with horses who continually shift their weight causing the vehicle to sway as well.

