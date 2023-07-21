Bryce Angell
The old man’s name was Johnson and he loved the game of chess. But his eyes and face weren't normal, kinda creepy I’d confess.
Johnson always had his game of chess set out to play. He’d move his pawn ahead one square, and then he’d look my way.
You never really knew if we were eyeing face to face. ‘Cuz Johnson’s eyes were both askew. A vision to erase.
His left eye tilted out a bit. You’d say a might cockeyed. The right eye never made a move. Some said, “Looked like it died.”
I moved my knight out from a pawn. I’d planned no strategy. And then I quizzed him ‘bout his eyes. This time they stared through me.
Old Johnson hesitated, then he moved his knight out front. He said when he was younger, he had tried a stupid stunt.
He didn’t bother telling me just what the heck he did. So, I moved my pawn and figured Johnson kept things under lid.
But it didn’t take old Johnson long to warm up to a boy, who listened to his stories, trying never to annoy.
I was prob’ly ten years old, first time I saw his face. My father told me, “ This gentle man will stay here at our place.”
He said, “I’d like it if you’d keep an eye on this old man. He’s been homeless since forever, living in a broke down van.
“Your job will be to keep the bunkhouse stocked with food and such. Canned peaches and some tins of spam, he ain’t used to having much.”
So every night past supper I would listen to each tale, how he’d waited for the enemy and fought ‘em tooth and nail.
He showed me how to play the game of chess and every rule. But most of all I learned from him, “A loose mouth proves a fool.”
He taught me, “Always show respect. Be true to all your kin.” And how my folks were kind enough to take an old man in.
One morning I woke early. Thought I’d check the bunkhouse out. And there lay old man Johnson. He was dead. I had no doubt.
Most younger boys would be afraid to find death all alone. But me, I stood there thinking. “Johnson’s found his way back home.”
Bryce Angell has lived around horses all his entire life and is a retired registered nurse who still works part time at Ashton Living Center.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community
conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited.
Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous,
obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We
may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage
you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters
have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for
their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do
not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.