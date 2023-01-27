Our drive was two long hours, then we parked next to the stream. I’d waited for this day to come. ‘Twas almost like a dream.
I saddled up old Cyruss. He was ready for a ride. We’d chosen South Boone Trailhead and we’d fish along creekside.
Our drive was two long hours, then we parked next to the stream. I’d waited for this day to come. ‘Twas almost like a dream.
I saddled up old Cyruss. He was ready for a ride. We’d chosen South Boone Trailhead and we’d fish along creekside.
My good friend rode a sorrel, his 4-year-old Arab mare. We’d rode this trail so many times. No way to count, I swear.
We always caught a mess of fish. The fishing was the best. Just bait your hook and toss the line. The fish would do the rest.
We’d fry the trout in butter, heat a can of cream style corn. Then fill the pan with spuds, two cowboys cooking up a storm.
But this time we didn’t use our brains and set a lofty goal. We took no food, just sleeping bags, some worms and a fishing pole.
We figured we’d be eating fish at dinner time that night. But those danged old fish were sneaky. They just wouldn’t take a bite.
They say to spit right on your worm. It’s known to bring good luck. But all it did was make the worm too slippery for the hook.
We fished all afternoon and every cast turned to a waste. Two cowboy’s bellies would be growling, not a fish to taste.
That night while in my sleeping bag, I couldn't fall asleep. I had to find some food darn sure was feeling six feet deep.
So, I rustled through my bags and found a year-old Snickers treat. A mouse had chewed one end off, but still left a bite to eat.
I split the piece of candy, gave my pardner half the cut. Then popped the piece of chocolate in our mouths right to the gut.
Our tiny piece of Snickers bar was heaven to the taste. Especially for two grown up men whose brains were made of paste.
The morning light came early. We both cast a desperate line. Not a single fish was biting. So, I took that as a sign.
I tore my pole apart and stuffed it in my saddle bags. Then saddled up old Cyruss ‘fore my stomach turned to rags.
Well I guess I’ve learned a lesson. Carry in your favorite dish. And when it comes to fishing, you ain’t smarter than the fish.
Bryce Angell has lived around horses all his entire life and is a retired registered nurse who still works part time at Ashton Living Center.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.