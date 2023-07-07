Bryce Angell

The gray-haired man of ninety-seven didn’t stand so tall. But the soul inside this country’s son was the greatest of them all.

He stood for right, no matter who or what got in his way. He loved his country and his God up to his dying day.

Bryce Angell has lived around horses all his entire life and is a retired registered nurse who still works part time at Ashton Living Center.

