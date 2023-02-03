I lay here half dozing, saddle under my head, inside an old sleeping bag meant for a bed. It’s too cold to sleep and I worry ‘bout Jake. But, I’ll stay by the fire until I’m awake.
I peek out from the covers to just look around. My breath turns to steam and it floats to the ground. The air is too cold to climb out of bed. I’m feeling a little like Old Sleepy Head.
And then I see Jake. He has moved in close by. He’s smellin’ for snacks near my saddle bag tie. He’s been with me through hot and cold. His days now are numbered, I wish he warn’t old.
Old Jake and me, we have been quite a team. We’ve ridden the fence, so it would seem to never run out or come to an end. We keep it upright, it’s our job to mend.
And Jake understands when I give a command. He helps stretch the wire. A good old top hand. There’s nothin’ quite like a man and his horse. The two work like one, a powerful source.
Now my old bones are feelin’ the air. The years have slipped by. It doesn’t seem fair. Old Jake has seen twenty-five years come and go. Now the two of us move just a little bit slow.
When I was near fifty I thought to marry a handsome gal who was somewhat contrary to a cowboy’s ways and all that he had, especially old Jake, who was then just a lad.
She TOLD me to choose. It was her or my horse. There was only one answer, and that was of course, Old Jake, who was always standin’ nearby. I said, “Take your dress and your flowers. GOOD-BYE."
The years have flown by. Did I make the right choice? I can talk to Old Jake. He don’t need a voice. Just havin’ him close next to me by the fire is better than any the forman could hire.
But, it’s lonely for sure, just the two of us here. Will we both be alive this same time in a year? No use a wonderin’, that fence is our life. We’re here to the end, no matter the strife.
Well, the hot cakes are cookin’, a breakfast for two. And Jake will try eating more than a few. Then I’ll feed him some oats, toss a flake of grass hay. The same old routine, gettin’ ready for the day.
As I look down the fence at a wide gapin’ hole, it seems to be saying, “Bring up your soul.” So with hammer and staples this cowboy and friend head down the fence line that’s never to end.
Bryce Angell has lived around horses all his entire life and is a retired registered nurse who still works part time at Ashton Living Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.