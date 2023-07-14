Bryce Angell
I stood next to my aged father, of ninety-seven years. He looked around the saddle shop. His brown eyes shed some tears.
The saddle shop is where my father kept the tack and gear. The smell of leather waifed a memory of a yesteryear.
It’s where my father taught me more than leather goods repair. I could hear his words of sound advice still hanging in the air.
He was parting with his saddles and was giving them to me. The shop would be an empty room, so full of history.
He said, “Today I feel the darkness, but for you the sun will shine. Mother Nature’s got my number and she’s run me out of time.”
The saddles held a precious memory of my father’s life. Again, I felt as proud back when he gave me my first knife.
He reached, then gave a tug and pulled away a dusty tarp. He knew the saddle’s history, and his mind was razor-sharp.
He pointed to a saddle. Said, “While fighting off at war. My father bought it for me, back in 1944.”
He said, “The saddle ain’t horse worthy, but it doesn't seem quite fair. “There oughta be a use and could you find that use somewhere?
He pulled another saddle. Said, “Remember good ole Fred? This was his favorite saddle. Now Fred is long since dead.”
My father stretched then slid the final saddle off the rack. A Heiser Denver saddle was the finest of the tack.
I don’t believe I’d ever seen this saddle in the shop. He said he’d used it years ago on a bucking saddle bronc.
A Heiser Denver high back saddle right before my eyes. My father showed no interest but to me more than a prize.
So, I gave the saddles purpose. They’re now in my workshop. My grandkids sit the saddles and I pray they’ll never stop.
I told my dad I’d put the saddles where the crowd would meet. Now four of those old saddles are a brand new bar stool seat.
Each saddle shows the years of wear. You wonder, were they ever new? But they jog my memory of a man who was cowboy through and through.
Bryce Angell has lived around horses all his entire life and is a retired registered nurse who still works part time at Ashton Living Center.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community
conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited.
Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous,
obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We
may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage
you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters
have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for
their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do
not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.