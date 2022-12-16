The first time I laid eyes on her, would be ten years ago. Her owner said she was the runt, then six weeks old or so.
I put shoes on his horses and he paid me with the pup. I named her Mia, not sure why, then watched my pup grow up.
The first time I laid eyes on her, would be ten years ago. Her owner said she was the runt, then six weeks old or so.
I put shoes on his horses and he paid me with the pup. I named her Mia, not sure why, then watched my pup grow up.
I’d never owned a dog like her, the Irish Setter kind. Right off, we were the best of friends. To me, the perfect find.
Her energy was endless. Seemed she’d run and never stop. But she was needing of some manners, then she’d be cream of the crop.
I bought a book called, “Teach Your Dog.” But I guess I didn’t try. ‘Cuz when it came to teaching her, we didn’t see eye to eye.
She’d always shoot that look at me, the one we all have seen: “We’re really trying this again?” You all know what I mean.
So I tossed the book to file 13 and hoped it’d find the fire. I swear the book made me to feel like dummy out for hire.
I hoped she’d make a good bird dog. I’d seen how she could run. But when I blasted two sage hens, she ran from my shotgun!
It took me two full days to get that Irish Setter back. So when it came to hunting, guess she didn’t have the knack.
I wasn’t really angry when my dog ran off to hide, ‘cuz when I wasn’t shooting, she was right there by my side.
At night when I’d be coming home, she would wait there at the gate. I could see the red a mile away. I knew how I did rate.
She’d jump up in the pickup bed and ride to the home place. We’d finish all the night time chores then to the house we’d race.
One night while I was driving in I didn’t watch her jump. I heard my setter give a yelp, then felt an awful bump.
Well sure enough my dog was gone. It happened all too fast. My grandma taught me years ago. Good things don’t always last.
Crying wouldn’t bring her back, but my kids sure howled some tears. And quietly I shed a few. She’d been my friend for years.
So I made a headstone for my dog, and on that rock was penned. “You weren’t much use for hunting but you sure were my best friend.”
Bryce Angell has lived around horses all his entire life and is a retired registered nurse who still works part time at Ashton Living Center.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.