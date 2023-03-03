My wife declared, a while ago, “I’d like to have a gun.” I asked her, “Are you scared or do you want one just for fun?”
I told her she could use my guns if she was feeling scared. But she wanted something smaller, one she wouldn’t have to share.
I hoped that she could shoot a gun. She’d practiced with a few. But my wife’s request that made me wince: She wanted bullets, too!
With nervous hesitation and a checkbook in my hand, I drove on down to Harold’s place. I knew he’d understand.
Harold sold guns and gear and recognized my plight. He said, “She’s asking for your help. So buy one, make it right.”
I trusted Harold’s judgment dang near like he was my kin. Then he showed me a revolver that was in his clearance bin.
I asked to get a better look. He handed me the gun. A Smith and Wesson .38. My shopping day was done.
I paid the price. He wrapped it up with bullets, too, of course. I took it home and really hoped I’d never feel remorse.
I showed it to my wife, and now she had her own defense. We went out in the yard and nailed a target to the fence.
I thought I’d show my prowess. I knew how to shoot a gun. When I was young my cousin taught me how to make it fun.
I aimed, then shot. Where did it go? I fired the second round. I hit the target then it ricocheted right off the ground.
The proof was in the pudding. I hadn’t practiced near enough. But I told my wife the barrel sites weren’t nearly up to snuff.
Once again she gave me a wifely understanding smile. That seemed to soothe my manly pride, but only for a while.
My wife reloaded. Then she aimed and fired a single shot. She waited and then fired five more. It seemed she knew a lot.
She never missed the target. She’d been shooting on the sly. Each bullet had been placed just right. Two hit the darn bull’s eye.
So, I guess I should be happy, since my wife was tickled pink. And life couldn’t get much better, ‘cuz I got that special wink.
Bryce Angell has lived around horses all his entire life and is a retired registered nurse who still works part time at Ashton Living Center.
