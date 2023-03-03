Bryce Angell

My wife declared, a while ago, “I’d like to have a gun.” I asked her, “Are you scared or do you want one just for fun?”

I told her she could use my guns if she was feeling scared. But she wanted something smaller, one she wouldn’t have to share.

Bryce Angell has lived around horses all his entire life and is a retired registered nurse who still works part time at Ashton Living Center.

