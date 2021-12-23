Remember those cartoons with Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner?
Wile E. would develop elaborate schemes to unleash mayhem upon the Road Runner.
Wile E.’s huge slingshots would always end up flinging him across the desert. The huge boulders he would roll down a hill to crush the Road Runner would land on him instead. The rockets he fired would always miss and come back to blow up on the coyote.
It seemed that no matter what kind of evil Wile E. released to destroy the Road Runner, it was always foiled.
The Road Runner would just streak down the road, say “Beep, Beep!” and zoom off.
Whenever we think of the original Christmas event, the birth of Jesus, our hearts are drawn to the love, peace and joy that accompanied the birth of Jesus. There is peace and love and joy.
But there is a Wile E. Coyote side of the Christmas story as well. Whenever God is doing an amazing thing in this world, evil and its allies do destructive things to try to prevent God from blessing man with His divine activities.
The appearances of God’s angelic messengers brought great news for all people, as they told Joseph and Mary that they would be parents of the Messiah, God’s Son, the Savior of the world.
The angels announced the great news to the shepherds the night Jesus was born (see Luke 2:8-14). We love the heavenly aspects of the story, but we all too quickly gloss over the evil that was active during the birth of Jesus.
Herod the Great was a Wile E.-type of person. He was given the title of “King of the Jews” with king-like power by the Romans who controlled Judah at the time.
Herod the Great ruled from 37 BC to 4 BC. Wile E. Herod was wily, clever, deceitful, destructive and obsessed with gaining and keeping power, prestige and wealth.
If he perceived you to be a threat to himself or his rule, he would have you murdered. Wile E. Herod was in power as “king” when the three wisemen came looking for “He who was born King of the Jews” after seeing Jesus’ star rising in the East.
Herod was extremely insecure. He demanded loyalty oaths from anyone who worked for him. He wouldn’t allow people to publicly congregate, lest they rebel against him.
Like most tyrants, Herod stunk at healthy relationships. He married 10 different times, each for political gain, and discarded wives when a new woman, in a position to personally profit him, came along. He imprisoned two of his sons, who were interested in his throne, one of whom had attempted to poison Herod.
When the wisemen arrived, Herod received them to gather information about this new child, born King of the Jews. The newborn was obviously a threat to Herod’s kingship, so he asked religious scholars where the Messianic King would be born. They said: “In Bethlehem of Judea …” (see Matthew 2:5-6).”
So Herod sent the Magi to Bethlehem, telling them to stop back in on their return home, to tell Herod where the child was so he could go worship Him.
Like with Wile E. Coyote, God intervened and warned the Magi not to return to Herod. Thus they took a different route home.
God foiled Herod’s attempt to find and kill Jesus.
When Herod realized that his plan had failed, he sent troops to kill every male child in the region of Bethlehem who was under 2 years old (the time of the star-sighting).
Again, God foiled Herod’s attempt to kill Jesus through mass genocide. God sent an angel to warn Joseph, telling him to immediately take Mary and Jesus and flee to Egypt.
Frustrated, Wile E. Herod was foiled again.
Later Herod died, and Joseph then brought Mary and Jesus home to Nazareth.
The timeless truth of the story is that God is able to overcome any wily, clever efforts by our enemies to undermine or circumvent His will and work being done in or through us.
With the arrival of every great gift of God, there is also an outbreak of evil, trying to stop God’s blessings from blessing us or others.
But evil does not win in the end. God always wins.
Christmas demonstrates that God can take care of you when you belong to Him.
I pray a blessed, God-sent Merry Christmas for each of you!
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church in Gwynn, Virginia. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.