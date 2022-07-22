Cacciatore means hunter in Italian, and while I don't know many hunters who go after chicken, the style of cooking this dish has made it a favorite at my house. Tender chicken that cooks all day in a rich and flavorful tomato sauce, and it's one of the easiest recipes to make! It's just one of many easy slow cooker recipes from my cookbook, "That's a Lot of Crock." This delicious one-pot dinner is perfect for those busy weekdays when you don't have the time or energy to make a home-cooked meal. You can even prepare this dish the night before — then all you have to do in the morning is set the slow cooker and go! The pasta cooks the last half hour in the sauce, giving it time to soak up even more flavor. It's a tasty Italian meal that's simple to make — and no hunting required.
Belle's Easy Chicken Cacciatore
2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs or breasts
2 teaspoons seasoned salt
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 (16 ounce) jar spaghetti or marinara sauce
1 (16 ounce) can diced tomatoes
¼ cup dry white wine or chicken broth
2 cups cooked pasta
Sprinkle the chicken with the seasoned salt and brown on all sides. Place the chicken in the slow cooker. Mix the remaining ingredients together and pour over the top. Cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours. Stir in the pasta 30 minutes before you're ready to serve.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins, and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.