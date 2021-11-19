Apple pie is a welcomed treat any time of year. It is often a staple at Thanksgiving, but because apples are available all year round, it is a dessert that can be served any time. My caramel apple pie is so delicious. I like to switch things up just a bit and add an extra touch of sweetness to my traditional apple pie. I love the buttery and slightly salty taste of caramel, and it goes perfectly with the tart apples. It isn’t hard to make and your holiday guests will be happily surprised when they taste this sweet and flavorful treat.
Belle’s Caramel Apple Pie
3 ½ pounds apples (about 7) (I like Granny Smith)
¼ cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 teaspoon cornstarch
1 teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon vanilla
¼ teaspoon salt
1 package refrigerated pie dough (top and bottom crusts)
½ cup caramel topping
1 egg beaten with 1 tablespoon water (beat together)
Core and thinly slice the apples (you can peel them, but I don’t). In a large skillet over medium heat, add apples, brown sugar, lemon juice, cornstarch, cinnamon, and salt. Cook until liquid has thickened and apples are tender, about 10 minutes. Place the bottom pie dough into a 9-inch pie plate. Place the apples onto the plate, then drizzle the caramel over the apples. Roll out the second circle of dough and cut into 10 strips. Lay 5 strips over apples. And then, using the other 5 strips, do an over and under pattern to form the lattice top crust. Brush the crust with egg wash and sprinkle with coarse sugar. Place pie plate onto preheated 400 degree oven bake until crust is very golden and filling is bubbling- about 50 minutes. If the crust starts to darken too quickly, cover loosely with foil. Let cool on a wire rack at least 2 hours before serving.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.
