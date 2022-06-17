It seems everything is better with bacon, and my bacon-wrapped chicken is no exception. These tender and flavorful chicken thighs are so simple to make — only three ingredients! And they are so juicy and delicious they make you feel like it’s a special occasion meal. I use my air fryer because it cooks the chicken perfectly and gives the bacon that wonderful crisp, but you can also use your oven. If you need to save time, you can season and wrap the chicken in advance and cook it when ready to eat. It’s an easy but succulent dish that is perfect for any day of the week!
Belle’s Savory Bacon-Wrapped Chicken
4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
2 teaspoons seasoned salt
8 strips thin sliced bacon
Spray the basket of your air fryer with cooking spray. Pound each chicken thigh until it is about a ½ inch thick. Sprinkle with the seasoned salt. Roll each thigh from the long end and then wrap with two pieces of bacon. Place the chicken in the air fryer with the bacon seam side down to keep them in place. Turn the air fryer to 400 degrees and cook for 20 minutes. When done, carefully turn the chicken and cook for another 10 minutes or until the internal temperature is 165 degrees.
For the oven, spray or line a baking pan with foil spray and cooking spray. Place the bacon-wrapped chicken on the baking sheet with the bacon seam side down to keep them in place. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes and then turn the chicken and cook for another 10 minutes or until the internal temperature is 165 degrees.
