If you’re like millions of other people, you have made a resolution to lose weight or just eat healthier. It’s a wonderful goal to set, but it can be difficult to keep. My Chinese new year’s soup might be just the thing to help you in attaining your goal.
The warm and savory broth is loaded with veggies that are full of flavor and the shrimp and egg add protein to keep you satisfied. This soup is not only delicious it is low carb and low calorie. Plus, you’ll be getting those servings of vegetables that you need. It’s a tasty way to get a healthy start on the New Year. Happy 2020!
Belle’s Chinese New Year’s Soup
5 cups chicken broth
3 tablespoons hoisin sauce
2 tablespoons soy sauce
2 tablespoons lime juice
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms
½ onion, sliced very thin
1 cup frozen carrots and peas
1 large zucchini, (spiral cut into noodles)
3 green onions, sliced
1 pound shrimp, peeled, deveined, with tails off
1 beaten egg
In a large pot, mix together the broth, hoisin sauce, and soy sauce, and bring to a boil. Add the yellow onion, garlic, mushrooms, carrots and peas. Simmer for about 10 minutes. Add the zucchini noodles and simmer another 5 minutes.
Add the shrimp and cook until slightly pink. While stirring in one direction, slowly pour the egg into the soup in a thin stream. Cook one minute more. Garnish with the green onions.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.