Fall fruits are especially good for baking, and one of my favorites are pears. They are sweet and crisp and my pear custard pie is the perfect dessert for these cool fall days. It has no crust, but bakes up with a creamy custard filling with just the right amount of sweetness. It’s so simple to make and yet tastes and looks like a fancy dessert. A dusting of powdered sugar and this dish will quickly become an autumn tradition.
Belle’s Pear Custard Pie
4 firm pears, cored, peeled, and thinly sliced
¼ cup butter, melted
3 eggs
¾ cup milk
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
1/3 cup granulated sugar
1/3 cup flour
2 teaspoons vanilla
Powdered sugar for garnish
Coat a 9-inch round pie pan with cooking spray. Arrange the pear slices evening in the pan. In a blender, put the butter, eggs, milk, salt, granulated sugar, flour and vanilla and blend until smooth. Pour the batter over the pears. Bake at 350 degrees for 40-45 minutes until the custard is golden and firm to the touch. Dust the top with powdered sugar before serving.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.