It’s apple season, and what a wonderful time for my warm and homey apple oatmeal bars. They are so delicious and full of fresh apple flavor. The crust is also the topping, and it’s crunchy and sweet. It’s all put together in a food processor, making this treat super easy to make. This dish is perfect for dessert, but my husband also loves it for breakfast. It’s a great way to welcome the fall season.

Belle’s Apple Oatmeal Bars

2 cup flour

1 1/2 cup old fashioned oats

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup sugar

1 tsp salt

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp nutmeg

1 cup butter softened

1/2 cup butter melted

3 medium apples cored, peeled, and sliced thin

Spray a 9x13 inch baking dish with cooking spray, set aside. Place the flour, brown sugar, sugar, salt, baking soda, cinnamon, and nutmeg in your food processor. Pulse a few times to combine. Add the butter and pulse until it resembles wet sand. Add the oats and pulse just a few times to mix. Spread 1/2 of the mixture into the bottom of the pan and press down. Evenly layer with the sliced apples, then sprinkle with remaining crumb mixture and press down gently. Drizzle with the melted butter evenly over the top and then bake in a 350-degree oven for 30-35 minutes until golden. Let cool slightly before cutting. Serve warm or cold, plain or with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.

Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.