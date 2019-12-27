When the weather is cold, I normally gravitate to dishes that are going to warm me up. However, a fresh and flavorful salad is something I enjoy this time of year because it reminds me of summer. My pear and blue cheese salad is light but full of tasty ingredients, including ripe pears, tangy blue cheese and crunchy, sweet nuts. It’s a perfect complement to pasta, hearty soups or really any main dish. So bring a little sunshine into your wintertime meals with the flavors of summer.
Belle’s Pear and Blue Cheese Salad
1 head of Romaine or Butter lettuce, torn into bite sized pieces
2 ripe pears, cored and cut into small chunks
¾ cup blue cheese crumbles
¾ cup Praline Pecans, chopped
For the dressing:
¼ cup apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon honey
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
¾ cup extra virgin olive oil
In a large measuring cup, mix together all the ingredients for the dressing and set aside. In a large serving bowl, toss together the lettuce, pears, blue cheese, and pecans. Drizzle the dressing over top and toss to coat. Serve immediately.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.