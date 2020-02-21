One of my favorite flavors is caramel. I love the buttery sweet and slightly salty flavor. Combine this with a rich and creamy cheesecake and I’m in heaven. My caramel pecan cheesecake parfaits are not only delicious but they are so simple to make — and they only have five ingredients. You can make these ahead and chill them for up to three days. The pecans are tossed with the caramel sauce giving the dish a wonderful crunch. And if you want to turn this from parfaits into a pie, simply switch out the crumbs for a graham cracker crust. So easy, but so delicious.
Belle’s Caramel Pecan Cheesecake Parfaits
- 2 (8 ounce) bricks cream cheese, softened
- 1¼ cup caramel sauce, divided (and a little extra for topping)
- 1 cup graham cracker crumbs
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1½ cups toasted pecans, chopped
In a small bowl, mix together the crumbs and the sugar and then divide and spoon the mixture into the bottom of four dessert cups. In a bowl, beat cream cheese with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Add 1 cup of the caramel sauce and then beat until smooth. Divide and spoon the mixture over the crumbs, but don’t mix them. Chill for about 2 hours. In a bowl, toss the toasted pecans with ¼ cup caramel sauce to coat. Spoon them over the top of the cream cheese mixture and then drizzle with a small amount of caramel topping and chill until ready to serve.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.