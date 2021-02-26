I wasn’t sure if winter was ever going to come this year, but regardless of how much snow is in my yard, the cold temperatures have me craving soup. My chicken noodle soup is full of everything you love about this traditional dish, but I add an ingredient that gives this soup a hearty and creamy boost. I start with leftover chicken or turkey (you can also use the store-bought rotisserie chicken). I love to add my homemade noodles (the recipe is on my website) and then let them simmer and soak up the broth. Some mixed vegetables and my secret ingredient, creamed corn, give the soup a thick and slightly sweet flavor. This makes a large pot of soup, and the leftovers are just as tasty.
Belle’s Chicken Noodle Soup
5 cups chicken broth
2 teaspoons poultry seasoning
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
1 pound egg noodles
3 cups cooked chopped chicken or turkey
2 cups frozen mixed vegetables or peas and carrots
2 cans creamed corn
In a large pot, mix the broth, poultry seasoning, salt, and pepper. Heat to boiling. Add the noodles and cook for 6 minutes. Add the frozen vegetables and bring the mixture back to boiling. Add the chicken (or turkey) and stir in the creamed corn. Turn heat to simmer. Cover and cook for at least 30 minutes or up to an hour.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.