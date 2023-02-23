NBA Day

Utah Jazz minority owner Dwyane Wade packs boxes with food at the NBA Day of Service in Salt Lake City, Utah, on February 17, 2023.

 Photo courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

More than 500 volunteers, including current players, legends, partners and guests from the National Basketball Association (NBA), gathered at several locations in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Friday, February 17, 2023, to participate in hands-on service projects. These projects are helping to alleviate food insecurity and provide essential items for those in need across Northern and Central Utah. Locations included the Utah Bishops’ Central Storehouse, Utah Food Bank and Volunteers of America. The projects are part of the NBA Cares All-Star Day of Service 2023 activities.

The best basketball players in the world are in town for the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend (February 17–19).

