There’s often a double dilemma when deciding what to make for dinner. There are leftovers from the night or weekend before that you don’t want to waste, and you have little time to prepare something. My easy leftover beef pot pie will solve both these issues and give you a dish that the whole family will love. Leftover beef is combined with simple frozen vegetables and a savory gravy all topped with a flakey and buttery crust. It’s a one-pan meal that is ready in minutes, and instead of leftovers, your family will be asking for second helpings.
Belle’s Easy Leftover Beef Pot Pie
1 tube refrigerated crescent roll dough (I use the dough sheets)
3 cups cooked beef roast, shredded or cubed
2 cups frozen mixed vegetables
2 cups beef gravy
In a large saucepan, mix together the meat, vegetables, and gravy. Heat over medium until it begins to bubble, then turn the heat down and simmer for five minutes. Spread this mixture in a 3-quart casserole dish or a 9- by 13-inch pan. Unroll the crescent dough and place on top. Stretch it enough to cover the meat and vegetable mixture. Bake in a 375-degree oven for 20 minutes.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.