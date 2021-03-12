Shrimp is a dish that is often thought of as difficult to prepare and an indulgence. But actually, shrimp can be a quick and easy weeknight meal. My chili rum shrimp is the perfect example of this. I use frozen/thawed shrimp that are already peeled and then marinate them in a simple but delicious sauce. Cooking goes quickly with shrimp, so have everything else ready to go before you start. Just as the shrimp are turning pink, the marinade becomes a delicious glaze. These shrimp may taste like a treat, but this dish is one you can make any night of the week.
Belle’s Chili Rum Shrimp
2 pounds shrimp, (peeled and deveined)
3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided
1/3 cup sweet chili sauce
¼ cup soy sauce
¼ cup Spiced Rum
1 teaspoon minced garlic
3 tablespoons lime juice
2 teaspoon chili garlic sauce or ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1 green onion, sliced
In a large bowl, mix 2 tablespoons of the oil, the sweet chili sauce, soy sauce, rum, garlic, lime juice, and chili garlic sauce (or flakes). Add the shrimp and toss to coat. Let the shrimp marinate in the fridge for thirty minutes. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large rimmed frypan over medium-high heat. Strain the shrimp (reserving the marinade) and add to the pan. Cook on each side for about 2 minutes or just until pink. Add some of the marinade and cook and toss to glaze the shrimp. Serve with a sprinkle of green onions.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.