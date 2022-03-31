SOUTHEAST IDAHO — On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its recommendations on COVID-19 vaccine boosters.
The recommendations are as follows:
— Certain immunocompromised individuals and people over the age of 50 who received an initial booster dose at least four months ago are eligible for another mRNA booster (Pfizer or Moderna).
— Adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine at least four months ago may now receive a second booster dose using an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna).
“We’ve been getting booster shots for measles, mumps, chickenpox, tetanus, whooping cough and other diseases for years; boosters can help protect us from the deadly effects of COVID-19,” said Maggie Mann, Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s district director. “We hope that the CDC’s action will help allow people to take steps to protect themselves should we have another wave that comes through Southeast Idaho.”
Booster shots available at any location where the COVID-19 vaccine is available. To find a list of COVID-19 vaccine providers, visit Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s website at www.siphidaho.org or call 208-233-9080 to schedule an appointment with Southeastern Idaho Public Health.
Patients will need to bring their vaccination card with them to their appointment.