POCATELLO — Idaho State University’s A Season of Note will present Catapult at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the ISU Stephen’s Performing Arts Center Jensen Grand Concert Hall.
An “America’s Got Talent” finalist from season eight, Catapult is a magical production that features dancers who work behind a screen to create shadow silhouettes of shapes from the world around us.
Audience members can be amazed as they watch silhouettes transform into mountains, elephants, dragons and even a helicopter.
Packed with hundreds of shape transformations, the show is full of humor, emotion and engaging stories, including a new piece commissioned by Austria’s Mozart Festival called “MouZart,” which tells the story of a musical mouse living in Mozart’s house.
The cost for main level seating is $25 for adults and $20 for children. For upper seating, the cost is $15 for adults and $10 for children.
For more information, visit catapultentertainment.com.
For more information on the 2019-20 Season of Note, contact the Stephens Performing Arts Box Office at 208-282-3595 or visit isu.edu/stephens. Ticket information and purchase is available at www.idahostatetickets.com or by calling the box office.