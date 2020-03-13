Steak is a popular dish, but can be expensive. My steak with Cabernet mushroom sauce will make any grilled steak even tastier. I use flat iron or blade steaks in this recipe. They are typically cheaper, but still have great flavor. The wine and mushroom sauce is rich and flavorful. Make sure you put the sauce together first, so it’s ready to go when you pull the steaks off the grill or pan. This dish is best when the steaks are medium rare. With this savory and saucy meal, you’ll feel like your dining out at an expensive restaurant- but without the hefty bill.
Belle’s Steak with Cabernet Mushroom Sauce
- 4-6 flat iron or blade steaks
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 large shallot, chopped
- 2 cups sliced fresh mushrooms
- 1 cup Cabernet Sauvignon or other dry red wine
- 1/2 cup beef broth
- 2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme (or 1 teaspoon dried)
- 1 teaspoon cornstarch
- 2 tablespoons water
In a medium fry pan, melt the butter and then add the shallots and sauté for 1 minute. Add the mushroom and sauté until tender. Add the wine and cook for about a minute. Add the broth and thyme and let simmer until reduced to about half. In a small bowl, mix together the cornstarch and water and then whisk into the sauce until it thickens. Pan fry or grill the steaks to desired doneness. Usually, 4 minutes per side for medium rare. Remove the steaks to a cutting board, cover with foil and let them rest for several minutes. Place on serving plates and ladle sauce over the top.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.