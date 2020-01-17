We have chicken often at my house. It’s versatile, easy to prepare and healthy. My savory chicken thighs is definitely a favorite. I use chicken thighs in almost all my chicken dishes because they are juicy and more flavorful than breast meat. This recipe is done on the stovetop and literally takes under 30 minutes to prepare. The sauce is savory and perfect for ladling over potatoes or rice. On busy days, when you want something that isn’t fast-food, this dish can be put together quickly and is both satisfying and delicious.
Belle’s Savory Chicken Thighs
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 6 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon chili powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- ½ cup chicken broth (you can also use wine)
- Chopped parsley for garnish
Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Mix together the onion powder, garlic powder, chili powder, salt and pepper. Rub this mixture on all sides of the chicken. Place the chicken in the pan and cook for 5 minutes. Flip and cook another 5-7 minutes. Use an instant read thermometer to check and see if chicken has reached 165 degrees or until chicken is no longer pink inside. Add the butter and garlic and cook for about a minute. Add the broth and scrape the bottom of the pan to release the flavorful bits on the bottom of the pan. Continue to cook for a couple minutes or until the sauce thickens a bit. Spoon sauce on top of the chicken to serve and garnish with some parsley.
