I’m a huge fan of sauces. I love the homey and flavorful addition sauces give to almost any dish, and my chicken piccata is one of my favorites. The chicken is pounded thin, breaded and fried, and then cooked in a tangy lemon sauce. Serve the chicken and sauce over noodles, rice or even potatoes. It’s quick to make, so why not get saucy and try this delicious Italian favorite.
Belle’s Chicken Piccata
4-6 boneless, skinless chicken thighs pounded to about 1/2 inch thick
½ cup flour
1 lemon, zested
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
2-4 tablespoons olive oil
¼ cup butter
2 tablespoons flour
1 cup chicken broth
Juice of the lemon, (about 3 tablespoons)
½ cup white wine
3 tablespoons capers, drained
¼ cup parsley, chopped (or 1 tablespoon dried)
In a shallow bowl, mix together the flour, lemon zest, salt, and pepper. Dredge the chicken in the flour mixture. Heat the oil over medium high heat and cook the chicken in batches until golden brown (about 5 minutes each side). Remove from pan and cover with foil to keep warm. In the same pan, melt the butter and then whisk in the flour until thick and smooth. Gradually whisk in the chicken broth, lemon juice, and wine until smooth. Add the capers and then arrange the chicken back in the pan. Cover and reduce heat to simmer. Cook for about five minutes. Stir in parsley and serve over pasta. My homemade fettuccine is what’s pictured. The recipe is on my website.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.