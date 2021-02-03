POCATELLO — The social impact of oral diseases in children is substantial. More than 51 million school hours are lost each year to dental-related illness. Children from lower-income families suffer nearly 12 times more restricted-activity days than children from higher-income families. Pain and suffering due to untreated diseases can lead to problems in eating, speaking and attending to learning.
To prevent oral diseases in children, Southeastern Idaho Public Health is partnering with Idaho State University Dental Hygiene Department, Pocatello Family Dentistry and area dentists to provide a free day of dental care. This annual program, Give Kids A Smile, is by appointment only and will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Idaho State University Dental Hygiene Clinic, 999 Martin Luther King Drive (building No. 37) in Pocatello.
Families that have children in need of dental services that do not have dental insurance or have limited access to dental care can call Dana Solomon at Southeastern Idaho Public Health at 208-239-5256 to schedule an appointment.
If more information is needed, please call April Sluder at 208-478-6314.