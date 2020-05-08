This week I went on a mountain bike ride with our son, Kevin, on the West Fork Mink Trail. It was his first trail ride and my first in years. The creek was beautiful with a good spring run-off, trees were budding, weather perfect and the wrecks not too bad.
I have to admit, I was a bit hesitant to go as I had not ridden my mountain bike beyond some dirt roads for about 10 years. Far too long. I also have to admit I was hesitant to go with Kevin on his first ride as he tends to get frustrated when he doesn’t do well when trying new things. I can’t figure out who he gets it from.
Between bumps, rocks and ruts, I found myself getting frustrated because I wasn’t riding as I had years ago — and I was sure it had nothing to do with new back injuries and babies. The same goes when I review our daughter’s math when I can’t remember all I studied nearly 15 years ago. I know I cannot expect to perform as well as I used to in such situations, but I can’t seem to accept reality. When will I learn?
“Happy is the man who finds wisdom, and the man who gains understanding.” — Proverbs 3:13
Working my way up a “steep” hill, my thoughts turned to jealousy. At that moment, I felt like I was flying through the air with Calvin and Hobbes as we were pondering life in their wagon. (If you don’t understand this reference, Google them!)
Back to the jealousy. As a Pilates instructor and trainer, I am very good at what I do, yet I get frustrated knowing I am not the best and jealous of those who are. Apparently, I need a little humbling. Humility opens our eyes so we can learn from those who are the best at what they do. Humbling yourself in such a way will make you your best. You may even become the best where you can humbly take opportunities to teach others and not fearing the possibility that they may surpass your knowledge and performance.
“Every person that you meet knows something you don’t; learn from them.” — H. Jackson Brown, Jr.
Just as I approached a few big rocks, well, big to me, the concept of obstacles and challenges came to mind. I like a challenge, but when an obstacle comes along that I can’t seem to get around, I sometimes retreat. The difference between this and my need for wisdom and humility, is I am stubborn and usually press on doing my best to find a way over or around the obstacle. Hmm, good for me! When that obstacle is overcome, we may find ourselves presented with new opportunities and further challenges.
“In the middle of every difficulty lies opportunity.” — Albert Einstein
At one point, I just fell over. I am not sure what happened, but I tipped right over. My bum hit my handlebar leaving a bruise and me a little annoyed. Then it hit me that it was funny. In my opinion, humor is one of the most important qualities we need in life. Humor can be a gift of relief when we are sad, it can diffuse a situation when angry and provide comfort when we are scared. Additional bonuses with humor are winning over an audience early on when presenting and the same goes when introduced to someone. A shot of humor helps people remember you, which may lead to opportunities for you to shine. As a side note, I always wanted to be Lucille Ball or Carol Burnett.
"Humor is just another defense against the universe." — Mel Brooks
Once back to the trailhead, I had a few scrapes, bruises and learned some important life lessons with Calvin and Hobbes. When we ride again, who knows what brilliant epiphanies may arise. But the best part? I had a spectacular day with Kevin!
“Cherish every moment with those you love at every stage of your journey.” — Jack Layton
Sherrie Hebert is a certified personal trainer and certified Pilates mat and equipment instructor. She teaches and trains at Performance Pilates and Gold’s Gym of Pocatello and online via Zoom. You can visit her Facebook page. Contact her at 208-317-5685 or sherriehebert@gmail.com for all health and wellness needs.