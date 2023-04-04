Alice Smith Roberts was born in Blackfoot on July 24, 1905, and died in Blackfoot on January 20, 1994. Someone must have asked her, in her later years, to write down a remembrance of early Blackfoot and she did. Here is her story, which turned up recently at the Historical Society Archive.

My father, C.F. Smith came to Blackfoot in 1903. He remembered it as being just a mud hole, with eight saloons and no paved streets. The main business district was down by the depot. In 1906, he opened the Blackfoot Steam Laundry, after buying out a Japanese hand laundry. The laundry was located where the College of Beauty is now located on So. Broadway. In 1915, he bought the bakery from N.J. Thurstenberg which was located on Main St. Mr. Seigal operated a small bakery on Bridge St. before my father bought out Thurstenberg.

