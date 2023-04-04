Alice Smith Roberts was born in Blackfoot on July 24, 1905, and died in Blackfoot on January 20, 1994. Someone must have asked her, in her later years, to write down a remembrance of early Blackfoot and she did. Here is her story, which turned up recently at the Historical Society Archive.
My father, C.F. Smith came to Blackfoot in 1903. He remembered it as being just a mud hole, with eight saloons and no paved streets. The main business district was down by the depot. In 1906, he opened the Blackfoot Steam Laundry, after buying out a Japanese hand laundry. The laundry was located where the College of Beauty is now located on So. Broadway. In 1915, he bought the bakery from N.J. Thurstenberg which was located on Main St. Mr. Seigal operated a small bakery on Bridge St. before my father bought out Thurstenberg.
Boyle Hardware was located in building on corner where Dales Jewelry is now. Later Falks Grocery moved there after Boyles moved to Bridge St., in location where Blackers Furniture is now located.
Dore’s Meat Market was on the corner of the empty lot now west of Blackers Furniture, Later Dores Market moved to Bridge Street – 1915 or later.
A printing press owned by Mr. & Mrs. Brady was in a rock building where the Big E is located, about 1920. Brown Eldredge Furniture was in the Skogmo Building about 1920.
Kinney Mercantile was located in building now occupied by Sew Ciety Fabrics (corner of alley) The Odd Fellows held their meetings upstairs. Year about 1925, Later Gillis had a clothing store there.
D.H. Biethan owned a furniture store south of Tony’s Curio Shop – about 1915 – maybe later.
Mr. & Mrs. Tim Hayes owned a gift shop & book store in the next building north of our bakery on Main St. Tim Hayes’s father had a printing shop in back of the store – year 1914 or 1915.
Brown & Hart Clothing Store, building west of Bakery on Main St. – where Peterson Furniture is now located. Mr. Tavey was manager of Brown & Hart – later he became part owner – year 1916 or 1917.
This is the type of document that gets a researcher’s heart racing. In these short paragraphs, Alice has listed an astonishing 23 early Blackfoot businesses, with clues to their locations, and the names of nearly all of the owners.
Many of these are already in our records. Mr. Brown of Brown Eldredge and Brown Hart stores is the same man who built The Brown Mansion. The Odd Fellows building is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places, so we thought we had good records on its occupancy. Alice adds someone named Gillis to the list, but another source puts Gillis next door to Biethan’s store. The Hayes Printing and Gift Shop was known and their historic home on Shilling Street has been often written about, but this pins down the address of the business. We have no information on a bakery owned by Mr. Siegal. Even the
reference to the Smith Bakery beginning on Main Street and moving to Broadway is good information to have. Alice Smith Roberts has given us a great gift.
If you are a longtime Blackfoot resident or have Blackfoot ties, please consider writing your own remembrance. Your family will be pleased to learn more about your early life and the Historical Society would be honored to have access to your memories of our town.
By the way, Smith Bakery was a big deal in Blackfoot. They provided baked goods to all schools, restaurants, and stores in the area, delivering even as far as Pocatello, in their fleet of 13 trucks. The business was open until 1955 at 67 South Broadway.
